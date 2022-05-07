Advertisement

3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill

The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.
The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in the Bahamas say three U.S. tourists have died at a resort there after falling ill.

And another has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

Their identities haven’t been made public.

Health Minister Michael Darville said Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital.

He said initial investigations indicate it was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A KHP helicopter searches the area of St. George for the suspect driver who ran from a crash...
Pottawatomie Co. Police Chase
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
Richard W. Traver Jr.
Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop
The Federal Reserve reports consumer debt is up to more than $52 billion as of March 2022.
Record debt: Consumers are racking up credit card debt at record rates