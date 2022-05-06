WU Tech holds annual car show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the nicest cars in the city were out for Washburn Tech’s 22nd Annual Car Show Friday.

The show featured all kinds of classic cars, along with live music and a selection of food trucks. The school also held a silent auction and bake sale. The proceeds go straight to Washburn Tech’s Care Closet.

“If a student is needing food for a week or they need gas for a car to get by until they get a check, we give them gas cards or we have a food pantry that they can go pick out dry goods and can goods and stuff like that,” WU Tech Instructor Mike Evenson said.

Some of the car owners also appreciate the chance to pass on the stories and knowledge about their cars to a younger generation.

