Advertisement

WU Tech holds annual car show

Some of the nicest cars in the city were out for Washburn Tech’s 22nd Annual Car Show Friday.
Some of the nicest cars in the city were out for Washburn Tech’s 22nd Annual Car Show Friday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the nicest cars in the city were out for Washburn Tech’s 22nd Annual Car Show Friday.

The show featured all kinds of classic cars, along with live music and a selection of food trucks. The school also held a silent auction and bake sale. The proceeds go straight to Washburn Tech’s Care Closet.

“If a student is needing food for a week or they need gas for a car to get by until they get a check, we give them gas cards or we have a food pantry that they can go pick out dry goods and can goods and stuff like that,” WU Tech Instructor Mike Evenson said.

Some of the car owners also appreciate the chance to pass on the stories and knowledge about their cars to a younger generation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Local brewery wins 23rd medal at 2022 World Beer Cup
The playground features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football...
Jeff West Elementary unveils new playground
FILE - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers
State Treasurer to tour Kansas, educate families on Learning Quest 529 accounts
The Mirror Work for Success Program held the event.
Mirror Inc. celebrates 50th ‘Work-For-Success’ graduating class
Reality Check University came to Mission Valley High School.
Students learn financial skills