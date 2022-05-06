Woman who drove down garage stairwell claims she was ‘just following her GPS,’ police say
PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A woman who drove through a police department garage and down a stairwell claimed she was “just following her GPS instructions,” police in Maine said.
The Portland, Maine, Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking garage, across a pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down a stairwell, where her vehicle got stuck.
Police said they don’t believe it was the fault of the GPS but, rather, the woman’s “excessive blood alcohol level.”
The woman was issued a summons for operating while under the influence.
No one was injured in the incident, and police said there was only a small amount of property damage.
“Please don’t drink and drive,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
