Advertisement

Woman wakes up under debris after her apartment ceiling crashes down

“Nobody should ever have to deal with this or go through this,” she said. “Nobody.”
A Kansas City woman was able to avoid being seriously injured when her apartment ceiling came...
A Kansas City woman was able to avoid being seriously injured when her apartment ceiling came crashing down.(KCTV5 News)
By Sharon Chen
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is lucky to have escaped serious injury when the ceiling above her came crashing down.

It happened at Parade Park Homes near 18th & Vine.

“I just heard this sound, like a rumble,” said Ageelah Gant.

That sound was a disaster seconds away from happening. Then it did. In the pitch dark at 3 a.m. on Friday morning, Ageelah woke up buried beneath a mound of debris.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I was shocked. Like, what is going on?”

More like, “What went down?” It was her entire ceiling.

Shocked, scared and discombobulated, she managed to find her phone.

“I got my Mom on the phone and I was like, ‘Emergency! Emergency! Come quick! Come quick!” Ageelah said.

Luckily, she escaped with minor injuries. However, Ageelah said it could have been worse.

“I have sickle cell anemia and I just had hip surgery on my left hip in November,” said Ageelah.

She added it didn’t have to happen in the first place.

“For like months, months and months,” Ageelah said. “It’s leaking in two different spots in my room.”

Calls to apartment management seemed to fall on deaf ears.

“I had been telling them about it and telling them about it and telling them about it,” said Ageelah. “‘Oh OK, we’re going to put a tarp on it.’ ‘OK, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that.’”

No tarp, no patches and no fixes. Ageelah said every storm became a test of her faith.

“Every time it rains, I’m just like, ‘Please Lord, please Lord, let it be a light rain. Just a little bit, just a little bit,” Ageelah said.

The leaks went on and, more recently, Ageelah noticed something new.

“There was a line, like, in my ceiling,” she said. “So, when I got back upstairs last night, the line was extremely long. So, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’”

Now the line is a giant, gaping hole.

“I had no clue it would do this,” she said. “I had no clue. It could have been and should have been prevented. Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody should ever have to deal with this or go through this. Nobody.”

Ageelah and her family are now searching for an attorney.

She said she knows other tenants have had problems. KCTV5 cameras spotted a roof with a blue tarp across from Ageelah’s unit.

KCTV5 contacted Parade Park Homes management and we were told, “No comment.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

A KHP helicopter searches the area of St. George for the suspect driver who ran from a crash...
Pottawatomie Co. Police Chase
Richard W. Traver Jr.
Quenemo man arrested after attempting to run from ATV traffic stop
EMS treat the passenger suspect in a police chase as officers observe the stolen car crashed in...
Swords, license plates found in back of stolen vehicle after police chase
FILE
Junction City High School names new athletic director
FILE
Two in custody after Friday night Marysville car arson