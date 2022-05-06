Advertisement

Woman arrested in death of 74-year-old man in North Topeka

Vicki Shelton, 61, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the death of a...
Vicki Shelton, 61, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the death of a Harvey Baker, 74, whose body was found around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of N.W. Lyman Road in North Topeka, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man whose body was found Thursday afternoon in North Topeka, authorities said.

Vicki Shelton, 61, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4;15 a.m. Friday in connection with the death of Harvey Baker, 71, whose body was found around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of N.W. Lyman Road.

Topeka police officials said earlier that officers were called to that location to check on the welfare of an individual.

When they arrived, they found a man who was deceased.

Police investigated Baker’s death and later arrested Shelton, who was booked into jail in connection with first-degree murder.

Baker was the fourth homicide victim of 2022 in Topeka, according to WIBW records.

The capital city recorded 14 homicides in 2021.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Friday 5AM Forecast
13 News This Morning At 5AM
IX AT 50: Kathy Allen winningest coach in Baker history
IX AT 50: Kathy Allen winningest coach in Baker history
IX AT 50: Kathy Allen winningest coach in Baker history