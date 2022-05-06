Woman arrested in death of 74-year-old man in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 74-year-old man whose body was found Thursday afternoon in North Topeka, authorities said.

Vicki Shelton, 61, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 4;15 a.m. Friday in connection with the death of Harvey Baker, 71, whose body was found around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of N.W. Lyman Road.

Topeka police officials said earlier that officers were called to that location to check on the welfare of an individual.

When they arrived, they found a man who was deceased.

Police investigated Baker’s death and later arrested Shelton, who was booked into jail in connection with first-degree murder.

Baker was the fourth homicide victim of 2022 in Topeka, according to WIBW records.

The capital city recorded 14 homicides in 2021.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

