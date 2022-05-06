Advertisement

Topeka Police investigating suspicious death

(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a death they are calling suspicious.

TPD says officers responded to a service call around 3 p.m. Thursday at 1900 NW Lyman Rd. The officers found a person determined to be deceased by medical personnel.

TPD says officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Anyone with information should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

13 NEWS will follow the situation and update this story once more details are available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Lady of Guadalupe Church displays new Veteran’s Memorial Monument
Lady of Guadalupe Church displays new Veteran’s Memorial Monument
Josephine & Jane's Kitchen at Ronald McDonald House
Josephine & Jane's Kitchen at the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka
A new program through the City of Topeka has 1,200 free desktop computers available for...
1,200 free desktops to be given to Topekans 60 and older
Amira, age 3, takes part in a physical therapy session at Capper Foundation in Topeka.
Topeka organization sees growing demand for children’s services