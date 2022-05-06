Topeka Police investigating suspicious death
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a death they are calling suspicious.
TPD says officers responded to a service call around 3 p.m. Thursday at 1900 NW Lyman Rd. The officers found a person determined to be deceased by medical personnel.
TPD says officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Anyone with information should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.
