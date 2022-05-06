Study finds Kansas home to two of nation’s best cities to start a business in
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is home to two of the nation’s best large cities to start a business in according to a recent study.
With National Small Business Week coming to a close, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Large Cities to Start a Business.
In order to find which cities are best for aspiring entrepreneurs, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the U.S.’s largest cities across data sets which range from 5-year business survival rates, the percentage of vaccinated residents to office-space affordability.
Kansas was home to two of those cities.
The study ranks Kansas City at 40 overall with a total score of 50.24, a Business Environment rank of 79, an Access to Resources rank of 47, and a Business Costs rank of 9. Wichita came in at 76th overall with a total score of 46.84, a Business Environment rank of 98, an Access to Resources rank of 21 and a Business Costs rank of 14.
Wichita was also found to be home to the third-cheapest expensive office spaces in the nation.
The best cities to start a business in include:
- Orlando, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Laredo, Texas
- Durham, North Carolina
- Boise, Idaho
- Denver, Colorado
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Tampa, Florida
The worst cities to start a business in include:
- Washington, D.C.
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Detroit, Michigan
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Fremont, California
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Bakersfield, California
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Chula Vista, California
For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.
