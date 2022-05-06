Advertisement

Study finds Kansas home to two of nation’s best cities to start a business in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is home to two of the nation’s best large cities to start a business in according to a recent study.

With National Small Business Week coming to a close, WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Large Cities to Start a Business.

In order to find which cities are best for aspiring entrepreneurs, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the U.S.’s largest cities across data sets which range from 5-year business survival rates, the percentage of vaccinated residents to office-space affordability.

Kansas was home to two of those cities.

The study ranks Kansas City at 40 overall with a total score of 50.24, a Business Environment rank of 79, an Access to Resources rank of 47, and a Business Costs rank of 9. Wichita came in at 76th overall with a total score of 46.84, a Business Environment rank of 98, an Access to Resources rank of 21 and a Business Costs rank of 14.

Wichita was also found to be home to the third-cheapest expensive office spaces in the nation.

The best cities to start a business in include:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Miami, Florida
  3. Laredo, Texas
  4. Durham, North Carolina
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Denver, Colorado
  7. Jacksonville, Florida
  8. Raleigh, North Carolina
  9. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  10. Tampa, Florida

The worst cities to start a business in include:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Corpus Christi, Texas
  3. Chesapeake, Virginia
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  6. Fremont, California
  7. Cleveland, Ohio
  8. Bakersfield, California
  9. Baltimore, Maryland
  10. Chula Vista, California

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

