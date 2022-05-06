Study finds Kansas City area at greatest risk of severe winter weather
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study has found that the Kansas City area is at the greatest overall risk of severe winter weather.
With the spring severe weather season well underway, MoneyGeek.com says it wanted to help consumers understand their climate risk by location in order to best prepare for severe weather with a new study.
MoneyGeek said certain cities could be more likely to experience catastrophic damage than others and understanding risk is a critical part of deciding which insurance needs to factor into budgets and general financial planning.
While tornados and floods are the risks many have their eye on this season, MoneyGeek’s study shows the Kansas City area has the greatest overall risk for severe winter weather. Meanwhile, Bismarck, N.D., was the area with the greatest risk of severe winter weather per capita.
The study also found that areas at the greatest risk for severe weather are as follows:
|Hazard
|Metro With Greatest Risk Overall
|Metro With Greatest Risk Per Capita
|Number of Metros at Greatest Risk
|Percent of National Risk
|Earthquake
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
|Anchorage, Alaska
|91
|23.9%
|Tornado
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|304
|15.3%
|Riverine Flooding
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|St. George, Utah
|185
|14.4%
|Hurricane
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sucar Land, Texas
|Gulfport-Biloxi, Mississippi
|104
|14.5%
|Drought
|Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, California
|Yuba City, California
|102
|7.5%
|Wildfire
|Riverside-San Bernadrdino-Ontario, California
|Flagstaff, Arizona
|51
|4.8%
|Strong Wind
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
|Iowa City, Iowa
|23
|3.5%
|Hail
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|Grand Island, Nebraska
|19
|3.6%
|Coastal Flooding
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
|Ocean City, New Jersey
|14
|4.0%
|Heat Wave
|St. Louis, Missouri, Illinois
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|9
|2.7%
|Lightning
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida
|Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida
|0
|1.5%
|Ice Storm
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|2
|1.3%
|Cold Wave
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|19
|1.0%
|Winter Weather
|Kansas City, Missouri, Kansas
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|1
|0.8%
|Landslide
|Boise City, Idaho
|Corvallis, Oregon
|3
|0.5%
|Volcanic Activity
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
|Longview, Washington
|0
|0.4%
|Avalanche
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
|Anchorage, Alaska
|6
|0.1%
|Tsunami
|Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
|Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
|0
|0.0%
The study also found that the metros with the highest overall climate risk are as follows:
- Greater Gulfport Area, Miss.
- Napa Area, Cali.
- Yuba City Area, Cali.
- Greater Santa Maria Area, Cali.
- Greater Beaumont Area, Texas
- Hilo Area, Ha.
- Chico Area, Cali.
- Greater Santa Rosa Area, Cali.
- Greater New Orleans Area, La.
- Greater Sebastian Area, Fla.
- Houston Metro Area, Texas
- St. George Area, Utah
- Wilmington Area, N.C.
- Port St. Lucie Area, Fla.
- Iowa City Area, Ia.
The metros with the lowest climate risk according to the study are as follows:
- Laredo Area, Texas
- Greater New Haven Area, Conn.
- Greater Providence Area, R.I.
- Couer d’Alene Area, Id.
- Greater Bridgeport Area, Conn.
- Greater York Area, Penn.
- Worcester Area, Mass.
- Greater Buffalo Area, N.Y.
- Lancaster Area, Penn.
- Greater South Bend Area, Ind.
- Springfield Area, Mass.
- Barnstable Town Area, Mass.
- Greater Hartford Area, Conn.
- Erie Area, Penn.
- Pittsburgh Area, Penn.
MoneyGeek said severe weather can strike at any time. To prepare, it gave the following FEMA-approved tips:
- Become familiar with risks most likely to affect your city
- Create and practice your family’s emergency plan
- Maintain proper inventory of your assets
- Keep an emergency kit handy
- Take steps to weatherproof property
- Make sure to sign up for local weather alerts
- Set up an emergency fund
- Get adequate and affordable home or renter’s insurance coverage
For more information or to see where other cities are at risk of, click HERE.
