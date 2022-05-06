Advertisement

Study finds Kansas City area at greatest risk of severe winter weather

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study has found that the Kansas City area is at the greatest overall risk of severe winter weather.

With the spring severe weather season well underway, MoneyGeek.com says it wanted to help consumers understand their climate risk by location in order to best prepare for severe weather with a new study.

MoneyGeek said certain cities could be more likely to experience catastrophic damage than others and understanding risk is a critical part of deciding which insurance needs to factor into budgets and general financial planning.

While tornados and floods are the risks many have their eye on this season, MoneyGeek’s study shows the Kansas City area has the greatest overall risk for severe winter weather. Meanwhile, Bismarck, N.D., was the area with the greatest risk of severe winter weather per capita.

The study also found that areas at the greatest risk for severe weather are as follows:

HazardMetro With Greatest Risk OverallMetro With Greatest Risk Per CapitaNumber of Metros at Greatest RiskPercent of National Risk
EarthquakeLos Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CaliforniaAnchorage, Alaska9123.9%
TornadoDallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TexasSioux Falls, South Dakota30415.3%
Riverine FloodingHouston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TexasSt. George, Utah18514.4%
HurricaneHouston-The Woodlands-Sucar Land, TexasGulfport-Biloxi, Mississippi10414.5%
DroughtSanta Maria-Santa Barbara, CaliforniaYuba City, California1027.5%
WildfireRiverside-San Bernadrdino-Ontario, CaliforniaFlagstaff, Arizona514.8%
Strong WindNew York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, PennsylvaniaIowa City, Iowa233.5%
HailDallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TexasGrand Island, Nebraska193.6%
Coastal FloodingNew York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, PennsylvaniaOcean City, New Jersey144.0%
Heat WaveSt. Louis, Missouri, IllinoisTulsa, Oklahoma92.7%
LightningMiami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FloridaCrestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida01.5%
Ice StormNew York-Newark-Jersey City, New York, New Jersey, PennsylvaniaLincoln, Nebraska21.3%
Cold WaveChicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois, Indiana, WisconsinSioux Falls, South Dakota191.0%
Winter WeatherKansas City, Missouri, KansasBismarck, North Dakota10.8%
LandslideBoise City, IdahoCorvallis, Oregon30.5%
Volcanic ActivitySeattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WashingtonLongview, Washington00.4%
AvalancheSeattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WashingtonAnchorage, Alaska60.1%
TsunamiUrban Honolulu, HawaiiUrban Honolulu, Hawaii00.0%

The study also found that the metros with the highest overall climate risk are as follows:

  1. Greater Gulfport Area, Miss.
  2. Napa Area, Cali.
  3. Yuba City Area, Cali.
  4. Greater Santa Maria Area, Cali.
  5. Greater Beaumont Area, Texas
  6. Hilo Area, Ha.
  7. Chico Area, Cali.
  8. Greater Santa Rosa Area, Cali.
  9. Greater New Orleans Area, La.
  10. Greater Sebastian Area, Fla.
  11. Houston Metro Area, Texas
  12. St. George Area, Utah
  13. Wilmington Area, N.C.
  14. Port St. Lucie Area, Fla.
  15. Iowa City Area, Ia.

The metros with the lowest climate risk according to the study are as follows:

  1. Laredo Area, Texas
  2. Greater New Haven Area, Conn.
  3. Greater Providence Area, R.I.
  4. Couer d’Alene Area, Id.
  5. Greater Bridgeport Area, Conn.
  6. Greater York Area, Penn.
  7. Worcester Area, Mass.
  8. Greater Buffalo Area, N.Y.
  9. Lancaster Area, Penn.
  10. Greater South Bend Area, Ind.
  11. Springfield Area, Mass.
  12. Barnstable Town Area, Mass.
  13. Greater Hartford Area, Conn.
  14. Erie Area, Penn.
  15. Pittsburgh Area, Penn.

MoneyGeek said severe weather can strike at any time. To prepare, it gave the following FEMA-approved tips:

  • Become familiar with risks most likely to affect your city
  • Create and practice your family’s emergency plan
  • Maintain proper inventory of your assets
  • Keep an emergency kit handy
  • Take steps to weatherproof property
  • Make sure to sign up for local weather alerts
  • Set up an emergency fund
  • Get adequate and affordable home or renter’s insurance coverage

For more information or to see where other cities are at risk of, click HERE.

