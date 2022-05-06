State Treasurer to tour Kansas, educate families on Learning Quest 529 accounts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour the Sunflower State to promote Learning Quest 529 accounts on the tax code’s 26th anniversary.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says 2022 marks the 26th anniversary of section 529 of the federal tax code, which makes it possible to open a 529 education savings plan.

Rogers said the Treasurer’s office plans to visit museums throughout the Sunflower State to celebrate the anniversary, which will culminate with a final event on May 29 to officially recognize 529 Day.

During each visit, Rogers said he and staff will hand out information about Learning Quest 529 accounts and attendees will be entered to win a random drawing for $1,000 to establish a Learning Quest account or add cash to an existing one.

“I encourage Kansans to come visit with me as we are out and about across the state. We want to do our best to make sure that folks know about this opportunity to save for the next step in their education journey. We know that supporting education savings means supporting the future workforce of Kansas” Rogers said.

With the rising cost of education, Rogers said the Learning Quest 529 savings plan offers Kansas families a chance to save for school and enjoy tax benefits, all while reducing the burden of student loan debt.

Rogers noted that any resident can open an account or be a beneficiary. He said there are no age or income requirements and anyone can contribute any amount to the accounts up to $435,000.

Rogers also said funds of Learning Quest accounts can be used to cover costs of public, private, community, technical, and vocational schools - as well as registered apprenticeship programs and student debt.

Rogers said he will visit the following locations:

Flints Hills Discovery Center , Manhattan, KS May 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Exploration Place , Wichita, KS May 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sternberg Museum, Hays, KS May 29, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.

