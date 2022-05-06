Sports physicals take extra step to keep young athletes in the game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - - Before they ever take the field, a sports physical can help kids stay in the game.

Dr. Bradley Poole with Cotton O’Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Topeka says pre-participation physical evaluations are different from a regular checkup.

“The focus really is injury prevention, or kids who are at risk to be hurt while they’re on the athletic field,” he said. “We try to preemptively minimize the chance of those kids having a problem with a real injury in the season.”

Dr. Poole says sports physicals ensure kids are healthy before they take part in activities to stay healthy. They may look for big things, like heart and lung issues.

“It’s nice to be able to identify those things before they can become a real issue for somebody,” he said.

They also ensure a child’s body is ready to withstand physical activity.

“I think in terms of underlying bone and joint issues; underlying cartilage things; issues that have been there for a while but are really unmasked when kids get tired, or they have these seasons where one seasons blends into the next,” he said.

Dr. Poole says it’s also a good opportunity for education.

“When you look at even just sports nutrition, hydration, conditioning issues, some of the asthmatic kids, diabetes - juvenile diabetes can be an issue with some kids in terms of sugar management, things like that, that we can at least help them to keep them out of trouble during competition and practice,” he said.

Dr. Poole says uncovering a condition that will keep kids completely sidelined is rare. The goal is to provide strategies to keep minor issues from becoming major problems.

“We can guide them along those lines, in terms of even after athletics, to keep them healthy,” he said.

Cotton O’Neil is offering a sports physical clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Cotton O’Neil Kanza Park Building, 2660 SW 3rd St., just south of I-70 and Macvicar. It’s open to all middle and high school students. You do not need to be a Stormont Vail Health or Cotton O’Neil patient to take part.

Cost is $20. No appointment is needed.

The physicals will be good for the 2022-2023 school year.

