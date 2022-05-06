Six officers were honored at the annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six law enforcement officers were added to the state’s law enforcement memorial during a ceremony on Friday.

Family and friends gathered at the statehouse Friday to honor Kansas Law Enforcement Officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“We can never thank you enough,” said Gov. Laura Kelly.

“We once again grieve with the families those fallen officers have left behind families bound by blood and affection as well as those families bound in blue,” said Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

They say the sacrifice law enforcement takes is never forgotten.

“Those professionals pay a price for that dedicated service in missed family time miss ball games, and dance recitals missed gatherings so many officers carry the scars of that service scars both seen it unseen scars physical and scars of the mind and scars of the heart,” said Schmidt.

Five of the six officers honored at the annual law enforcement memorial lost their lives in 2021.

“They were officer Freddie Joe Castro, Overland Park Police Department, Officer Kerry Dean Dick, Rossville Police Department, Deputy Stephen Mark Evans, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Theodore James Ohlemeier, Colwich Police Department, and Deputy Stacy Annette Murrow, Linn County Sheriff’s Office.”

Four passed away from covid and contracted while in the line of duty.

“Those guys were making calls for service working with the people who were known or suspected to have covid, but yet they did their jobs and made the calls,” said U.S. State Marshal, Ron Miller. “We suffered the loss of those guys and gals this year.”

Special Agent James Lee David was also recognized.

He was shot in 1923 while trying to arrest a suspect in a rail yard in Leavenworth.

“He is rightfully being honored today time may heal all wounds but it will never erase his sacrifice,” said Gov. Kelly.

“Sometimes we find officers who have been up to this point lost to history, where we’ll find an officer who died in the line of duty that was previously unknown,” Miller added. “So it’s our opportunity to come and pay homage to them and recognize their families.”

Each family received a red rose to lay next to their loved one at the memorial.

Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt paid respects by laying a wreath.

The names added this year bring the total etched in the granite of the Kansas law enforcement memorial to 299.

“Kansans have always supported law enforcement in this state we respect them for doing that and we pay homage to the guys and gals who gave their lives,” said Miller.

Governor Kelly has ordered flags statewide to remain at half-staff through sundown Friday night.

