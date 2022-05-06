Advertisement

Shawnee Heights HS calls law enforcement to assist with “rowdy” student protest

Shawnee Heights High School (file photo)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights High School went into a soft lockdown Friday afternoon when a student protest started getting out of hand, according to a USD 450 spokesperson.

District communications director Tiffanie Kinsch said students had organized what was supposed to be a calm protest in the school’s commons area related to freedom of speech issues. She said, at some point, students became “rowdy,” and the school felt they needed to call in law enforcement to assist with dispersing the group.

She said the school went into a soft lockdown during that time. She said everything was back to normal shortly after 2 p.m.

She said at no time were any weapons involved. A parent told 13 NEWS they had heard a SWAT team responded, but Kinsch said that was not the case.

Kinsch did not know how many students were involved. She was continuing to gather information about the situation.

