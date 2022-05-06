Advertisement

Several hurt in shooting near downtown Wichita

Wichita police say several people were hurt in a shooting late Thursday night.
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police say several people are hurt in a shooting near downtown Wichita late Thursday night.

Police say shortly before midnight, officers responded to a call to check gunshots in the 1300 block of South Emporia Street. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with people with gunshot wounds inside.

Police located another another victim near Harry & Washington. All victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police haven’t specified how many people were hurt or if they have any suspects.

We will bring any updates to you as soon as we get them.

