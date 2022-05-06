Salvation Army summer camp gives Kansas kids the chance to de-stress

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After two years of COVID uncertainty, the Salvation Army will give Kansas kids a chance to de-stress at summer camp.

The Salvation Army says there is still time for families to get their children enrolled in its summer camp program at Three Trails Camp in Kansas City, Mo.

Just a few minutes from downtown KC, the Salvation Army said campers will find a traditional overnight summer camp experience in the trees of a suburban neighborhood. Campers will get to enjoy a ropes course, hiking, archery, gaga ball, swimming, and more activities during their time at camp.

The Salvation Army arents will also have the peace of mind knowing their children are in a safe environment to meet new people and build relationships with other kids their age.

Salvation Army Kansas summer camps are as follows:

Kids Camp #1 - June 13-16, Ages 7-12

Music Camp - June 18-25, Ages 9-17

Service Extension Camp - June 27-30, Ages 8-12

Sports Camp - July 5-8, Ages 10-14

Teen Camp - July 11-15, Ages 13-17

Kids Camp #2 - July 18-21, Ages 7-12

The organization said families can choose to attend any camp their child is eligible for. It said enrollment closes one week before each camp’s start date.

After two years of uncertainty, the Salvation Army said research has shown camp can be a stress reliever for children. When surveyed by the Christian Camp and Conference Association, it said 62% of parents of high schoolers said their child’s stress was worse to significantly worse than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Camp is a place for our families to send their kids to escape the stresses of life and have fun. Kids need camp more than ever,” said Carrie Dixon, Three Trails Marketing and Guest Relations Director. “At Three Trails Camp, we are uniquely positioned to help kids from all social-economic statuses heal from the experiences of the last year and just be a kid again.”

The Salvation Army noted that families will pay $25 per camp with transportation available in each community to and from the camp on a limited basis. It sai registration is open now and closes one week before a camp’s start date unless all spots are taken early.

