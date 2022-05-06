Advertisement

Rep. Tracey Mann announces re-election filing

Rep. Tracey Mann
Rep. Tracey Mann(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas 1st District Rep. Tracey Mann has announced his bid for re-election.

The freshman representative says he plans to keep fighting for the conservative values he was elected for.

“I am pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-ag, and pro-freedom,” Rep. Mann said. “I stand against big government socialism, and always will.”

Mann listed some of the accomplishments he’s proud of from his first two years; including sponsoring anti-vaccine mandate legislation and voting in opposition to President Biden’s spending packages.

“We need to get this country back on track. The Biden Administration is letting China run roughshod all over us, mortgaging our children’s future with national debt, paying attention to the wrong things like vaccine mandates, and doing nothing to secure our southern border, stop inflation, or fix the supply chain. The radical left has created one disaster after another – enough is enough. America is in crisis right now on multiple fronts, but if we can think, speak, act, and legislate from a grounding in Kansas conservative values, the hopes for our future will become a reality.”

He also noted his town hall tour of each county in the first district - stops he says he will make a tradition if re-elected. You can find out more about Mann’s campaign here.

