Police arrest two in N. Topeka, including woman hiding in attic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after a search warrant found drugs, stolen property, and a woman hiding in an attic.

The Topeka Police Department says around 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, officers had followed up on an attempt to locate a wanted person.

Officers said they saw a person who fit the description, later identified as Ryan Wayne Brooks, 34, of Topeka, at 218 NW Studer.

Brooks was immediately taken into custody, then formally arrested after police obtained a search warrant and found drugs and stolen property inside the home.

Topeka Police say they also found Alexis Lee Tracy, 27, of Topeka, hiding in the attic. She was arrested on a county warrant.

Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft over $25,000, two counts of theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and theft.

As of Friday morning, Brooks was being held without bond. Tracy was released on a $3,000 bond.

