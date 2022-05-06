Mission Valley’s ‘Reality Check University’ teaches students how to budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley high school has discovered a new way to teach its students how to be an adult.

Mission Valley created an event called ‘Reality Check University,’ when high school students are given an income based on their career interests with which they can make financial decisions.

The event has booths that are supposed to represent a particular bill such as housing, insurance, childcare, etc. and each student must stop at each booth to make a payment. Each booth had volunteers from various industries and professions to give the students the insight they need.

The event is supposed to provide a hands-on approach to teach kids how to budget.

“If we can plant a seed of understanding in these financial decisions now,” said Mission Valley school counselor, Jamey Hancock. “When they actually come across them as adults it is not as much of a shock and awe type of thing for them.”

The best part is when all the bills have been paid and a student has money left over, the student receives a candy bar representing an award like a payday, but if the student has $0 left--they receive what is called a ‘zero’ candy bar.

“Like in my scenario, I am a single mother with one child, and I am only making 32,000 dollars a year, so you definitely run into some challenges you don’t expect,” said Clara Johnston, a Mission Valley Sophomore. “We also have things pop up like, if you are given a card to go to the hospital, you have to go buy health insurance and pay the hospital costs. We also have our school resource officer walking around arresting people and you go to the county courthouse, so they definitely add in the unexpected twists that you maybe don’t understand, but it’s definitely a shock to go through and it is reality university, it’s real.”

