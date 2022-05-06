Advertisement

Mirror Inc. celebrates 50th ‘Work-For-Success’ graduating class

The Mirror Work for Success Program held the event.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka service program recognized the efforts of its latest graduates.

Mirror Inc held a ceremony for the newest graduates of its Work-For-Success development program. The not-for-profit company also invited previous alumni to help celebrate its 50th class since starting in 2014. The program includes life planning, mock interviews, and other tools that help people improve themselves on a professional and personal level.

“It’s going to give tremendous growth and motivation on how to deal with things,” Jacob Brown, a graduate of the program, said. “Everything goes through struggles in life, and they’re going to be doing great things if they just give it a chance.”

“We help them get back on their feet, help them resolve any barriers they might have, we provide transportation assistance,” Program Director Deb Dolsky said. “Just anything that is keeping them from moving ahead.”

You can call 785-246-5737 or visit MirrorInc.org for more information on the program.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Local brewery wins 23rd medal at 2022 World Beer Cup
The playground features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football...
Jeff West Elementary unveils new playground
FILE - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers
State Treasurer to tour Kansas, educate families on Learning Quest 529 accounts
Reality Check University came to Mission Valley High School.
Students learn financial skills