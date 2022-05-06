Mirror Inc. celebrates 50th ‘Work-For-Success’ graduating class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka service program recognized the efforts of its latest graduates.

Mirror Inc held a ceremony for the newest graduates of its Work-For-Success development program. The not-for-profit company also invited previous alumni to help celebrate its 50th class since starting in 2014. The program includes life planning, mock interviews, and other tools that help people improve themselves on a professional and personal level.

“It’s going to give tremendous growth and motivation on how to deal with things,” Jacob Brown, a graduate of the program, said. “Everything goes through struggles in life, and they’re going to be doing great things if they just give it a chance.”

“We help them get back on their feet, help them resolve any barriers they might have, we provide transportation assistance,” Program Director Deb Dolsky said. “Just anything that is keeping them from moving ahead.”

You can call 785-246-5737 or visit MirrorInc.org for more information on the program.

