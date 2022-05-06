Marysville’s Mother’s Day Market returns Mother’s Day weekend

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Marysville, the Mother’s Day Market is planned to return on Mother’s Day weekend – Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8.

According to Visit Marysville, the 46th annual Mother’s Day Market is expected to host more than 75 vendors at the Marysville City Park, starting from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors for the event will feature antiques, refurbished furniture, flowers, garden plants, clothing, hand-crafted home décor, homemade baked goods, a variety of food, and more.

Visit Marysville also says there will be a yoga session at the tennis courts, on the northeast corner of the park, to kick off the market Saturday at 8:30 a.m. The class will be presented by Marysville Health & Fitness for free. Pre-registration is required, 785-562-2424 is the number to call. Commemorative t-shirts are available with a $20 donation.

On Saturday, the String Beans of Lincoln, Nebraska, are scheduled to provide family-friendly music.

Sunday will host the annual smoked chicken dinner served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meal will cost $15 and will include a baked potato, bread, and coleslaw.

Proceeds from the dinner and the market will go to benefit the Koester House Museum & Gardens.

Another festivity over the weekend includes a Mother’s Day Art Show displayed at the Marysville Junior High School gym, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Marysville City Park is located at S 10th St. For more information call 785-619-6050.

