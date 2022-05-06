LPD to collect comfort items for child victims of abuse

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with the Lawrence Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit will collect stuffed animals and other comfort items for child victims of abuse.

The Lawrence Police Department says it has asked residents to collect comfort items for children traumatized by crime.

LPD said its Special Victim’s Unit works hand in hand with trained professionals at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas Co. to interview families after a crime has happened. It said the unit gives a voice to young people who find themselves in a forensic interview to recount experiences of abuse.

The Department said it works together to help every child feel comfort - despite the circumstances - as they leave the CAC.

On Monday, May 9, LPD said residents can drop off comfort items donations at the CAC at 2518 Ridge Ct. Suite 200 in Lawrence between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It said accepted items include stuffed animals, journals, coloring books, blankets and more.

LPD said donated items are required to be new, no used items will be accepted.

A drop-off spot will be located just near the front door of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

For more information or questions, residents should call the CAC at 785-592-3160.

