Advertisement

LPD to collect comfort items for child victims of abuse

Lawrence Police officers collect stuffed animals and other comfort items to give to child...
Lawrence Police officers collect stuffed animals and other comfort items to give to child victims of abuse in May 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers with the Lawrence Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit will collect stuffed animals and other comfort items for child victims of abuse.

The Lawrence Police Department says it has asked residents to collect comfort items for children traumatized by crime.

LPD said its Special Victim’s Unit works hand in hand with trained professionals at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas Co. to interview families after a crime has happened. It said the unit gives a voice to young people who find themselves in a forensic interview to recount experiences of abuse.

The Department said it works together to help every child feel comfort - despite the circumstances - as they leave the CAC.

On Monday, May 9, LPD said residents can drop off comfort items donations at the CAC at 2518 Ridge Ct. Suite 200 in Lawrence between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. It said accepted items include stuffed animals, journals, coloring books, blankets and more.

LPD said donated items are required to be new, no used items will be accepted.

A drop-off spot will be located just near the front door of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

For more information or questions, residents should call the CAC at 785-592-3160.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Study finds Kansas City area at greatest risk of severe winter weather
Shawnee Heights High School (file photo)
Shawnee Heights HS calls law enforcement to assist with “rowdy” student protest
FILE - The Attorney General’s Office is hosting free shred events throughout the week.
Kansans dispose of 48K+ tons of personal documents during statewide event
FILE
Junction City High School security personnel to wear body cameras