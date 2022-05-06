Advertisement

Local brewery wins 23rd medal at 2022 World Beer Cup

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger Brewery’s Brewmaster has won his 23rd medal in almost as many years - the most any brewmaster has won in a 500-mile radius.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant says on Thursday, May 5, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it was awarded a Bronze medal at the World Beer Cup 2022 for its Blind Tiger Bock in the German-Style Bock category.

“Blind Tiger Bock, at 7.0% alcohol, and 16 IBUs, is a tawny brown beauty that will win your heart with the first sip. Full-bodied and rich with warm bread and sweet caramel notes.  It just feels right,” John Dean, Brewmaster, said.

Brewed in Blind Tiger’s system at 37th St. and Kansas Ave., with all German ingredients and Topeka water, the brewery said the Bock is an easy-drinking libation for those with different palates. The beer is on tap now at Blind Tiger.

Blind Tiger said the award continues Dean’s streak that began in 2001. Over the years, it said he has earned an astounding 23 national and international medals and awards during his time at the helm of the brew team. This is more awards than any brewery of any size has won for over 500 miles. The awards include:

  • Blind Tiger Bock                    Bronze Award            World Beer Cup 2022
  • Blind Tiger Bock                    Bronze Medal             Great American Beer Festival 2018
  • Basil Beer                               Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2014
  • Munich Dunkles                    Gold Award                World Beer Cup 2014
  • Maibock                                  Silver Award              World Beer Cup 2014
  • Capital City Kölsch               Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2012
  • Maibock                                  Gold Award                World Beer Cup 2012
  • Capital City Kölsch               Bronze Medal             Great American Beer Festival 2011
  • County Seat Wheat               Bronze Medal             Great American Beer Festival 2010
  • Munich Dunkles                    Bronze Award            World Beer Cup 2010
  • County Seat Wheat               Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2009
  • Maibock                                  Silver Award              World Beer Cup 2008
  • Smokey The Beer                   Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2007
  • Java Porter                            Silver Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2007
  • Maibock                                  Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2006
  • Java Porter                            Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2004
  • Tailwind Rye                          Bronze Award            World Beer Cup 2004
  • Tailwind Rye                          Silver Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2003
  • Raw Wheat                             Gold Medal                 Great American Beer Festival 2002
  • Tailwind Rye                          Silver Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2002
  • Smokey The Beer                   Silver Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2001

Blind Tiger also said the World Beer Cup is the most prestigious beer competition in the globe. Developed by the Brewers Association in 1996, it said the competition celebrates the art and science of brewing. Global competition is held every two years.

In 2022, the brewery noted that more than 10,500 individual beers were entered by nearly 2,500 different breweries. It said there were 103 beer styles in the competition with 309 awards. A total of 57 countries attended with 226 certified beer judges from 28 countries.

For more information about the Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

The playground features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football...
Jeff West Elementary unveils new playground
FILE - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers
State Treasurer to tour Kansas, educate families on Learning Quest 529 accounts
The Mirror Work for Success Program held the event.
Mirror Inc. celebrates 50th ‘Work-For-Success’ graduating class
Reality Check University came to Mission Valley High School.
Students learn financial skills