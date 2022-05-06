Local brewery wins 23rd medal at 2022 World Beer Cup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blind Tiger Brewery’s Brewmaster has won his 23rd medal in almost as many years - the most any brewmaster has won in a 500-mile radius.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant says on Thursday, May 5, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it was awarded a Bronze medal at the World Beer Cup 2022 for its Blind Tiger Bock in the German-Style Bock category.

“Blind Tiger Bock, at 7.0% alcohol, and 16 IBUs, is a tawny brown beauty that will win your heart with the first sip. Full-bodied and rich with warm bread and sweet caramel notes. It just feels right,” John Dean, Brewmaster, said.

Brewed in Blind Tiger’s system at 37th St. and Kansas Ave., with all German ingredients and Topeka water, the brewery said the Bock is an easy-drinking libation for those with different palates. The beer is on tap now at Blind Tiger.

Blind Tiger said the award continues Dean’s streak that began in 2001. Over the years, it said he has earned an astounding 23 national and international medals and awards during his time at the helm of the brew team. This is more awards than any brewery of any size has won for over 500 miles. The awards include:

Blind Tiger Bock Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2022

Blind Tiger Bock Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2018

Basil Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2014

Munich Dunkles Gold Award World Beer Cup 2014

Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2014

Capital City Kölsch Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2012

Maibock Gold Award World Beer Cup 2012

Capital City Kölsch Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2011

County Seat Wheat Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2010

Munich Dunkles Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2010

County Seat Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2009

Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2008

Smokey The Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007

Java Porter Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007

Maibock Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2006

Java Porter Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2004

Tailwind Rye Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2004

Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2003

Raw Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002

Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002

Smokey The Beer Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2001

Blind Tiger also said the World Beer Cup is the most prestigious beer competition in the globe. Developed by the Brewers Association in 1996, it said the competition celebrates the art and science of brewing. Global competition is held every two years.

In 2022, the brewery noted that more than 10,500 individual beers were entered by nearly 2,500 different breweries. It said there were 103 beer styles in the competition with 309 awards. A total of 57 countries attended with 226 certified beer judges from 28 countries.

