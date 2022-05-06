KDHE urges women to prioritize health ahead of Women’s Health Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has urged all women to take health care into their own hands ahead of Women’s Health Week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it will join in on the national celebration of Women’s Health Week from May 8 - 14. It said the week will offer a chance to consider the various ways to support all women in achieving their best possible health outcomes.

The KDHE said the past two years have left many women exhausted, mentally strained and isolated.

“As a mother and grandmother, I know firsthand that women tend to make sure everyone else is the priority, but often struggle to find time for themselves,” said Secretary Janet Stanek Secretary. “Women have many roles and wear many hats inside and outside the family. It is an opportune time to remind and encourage all women to move up taking care of themselves on that priority list.”

The Department noted that women can find ways to prioritize their health through simple steps like scheduling annual well-visits or screenings, starting an exercise routine or exploring a local farmers market with family and friends.

KDHE said regular communication and appointments with health care providers are important and can help detect early warning signs which could result in less intense treatments. It said most services are covered through insurance plans or Affordable Care Act coverage.

The Department said health care providers to see and speak with regularly include:

Dentists - Everyone should visit the dentist at least twice a year. Visits for an exam and cleaning can support overall wellbeing.

Eye doctors - Periodic eye and vision exams are a key part of preventative care. Patients should get an exam at least every two years.

Dermatologists - An annual exam is recommended to check the skin for signs of cancer like moles with odd shapes.

OB-GYNs - Annual exams are a preventative measure to check for signs of infection, growths, abnormalities and cancer screening.

KDHE said adults should become established with a primary care provider or family doctor. They will perform physical exams, assess medical histories and risk factors and can be a resource for reproductive health discussions, cancer screenings, vaccinations, mental health and more.

