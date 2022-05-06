Kansas woman sentenced to jail, restitution for 15 fake insurance claims

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A western Kansas woman will spend a few days and jail and pay more than $18,000 for filing about 15 fake medical insurance claims.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Lace Morford, 41, of Sharon Springs, was sentenced to pay about $18,000 in restitution for filing fraudulent insurance claims for medical services.

AG Schmidt said Morford was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, in Thomas Co. District Court by Judge Kevin N. Berens.

Morford was convicted of one count of insurance fraud, one count of unlawful use of a computer, one count of forgery, and one count of theft.

Schmidt said Berens sentenced Morford to pay a total of $17,942.50 in restitution, as well as a $500 fine. She was also sentenced to serve 15 days in the county jail as a condition of probation.

Court records indicate Morford pleaded guilty to charges in late February.

Schmidt said investigators with the Kansas Insurance Department found Morford had filled 15 invalid medical claims with her carrier between June 2016 and May 2019. He said she used computers and a network at her job to falsify medical records to support her claims filed with the insurance carrier.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brandon Hottman of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division.

