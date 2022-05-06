Advertisement

Kansas woman sentenced to jail, restitution for 15 fake insurance claims

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBY, Kan. (WIBW) - A western Kansas woman will spend a few days and jail and pay more than $18,000 for filing about 15 fake medical insurance claims.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Lace Morford, 41, of Sharon Springs, was sentenced to pay about $18,000 in restitution for filing fraudulent insurance claims for medical services.

AG Schmidt said Morford was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, in Thomas Co. District Court by Judge Kevin N. Berens.

Morford was convicted of one count of insurance fraud, one count of unlawful use of a computer, one count of forgery, and one count of theft.

Schmidt said Berens sentenced Morford to pay a total of $17,942.50 in restitution, as well as a $500 fine. She was also sentenced to serve 15 days in the county jail as a condition of probation.

Court records indicate Morford pleaded guilty to charges in late February.

Schmidt said investigators with the Kansas Insurance Department found Morford had filled 15 invalid medical claims with her carrier between June 2016 and May 2019. He said she used computers and a network at her job to falsify medical records to support her claims filed with the insurance carrier.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Brandon Hottman of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Local brewery wins 23rd medal at 2022 World Beer Cup
The playground features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football...
Jeff West Elementary unveils new playground
FILE - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers
State Treasurer to tour Kansas, educate families on Learning Quest 529 accounts
The Mirror Work for Success Program held the event.
Mirror Inc. celebrates 50th ‘Work-For-Success’ graduating class
Reality Check University came to Mission Valley High School.
Students learn financial skills