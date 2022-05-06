Kansas lawyer censured following Colorado domestic assault conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Kansas has been publicly censured by the Supreme Court after he was convicted of assault stemming from a domestic violence incident in Colorado.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in a matter of attorney discipline, it has public censured Jacob Johnson after he was convicted of a misdemeanor assault in Colorado.

As required, the Court said Johnson self-reported the conviction to the Kansas disciplinary administrator. He said the assault was the result of a domestic violence incident with his spouse.

The Court said a public censure was recommended due to Johnson’s participation in therapy and substance abuse treatments, his lack of previous disciplinary actions, and his cooperation with the investigation process.

