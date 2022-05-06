Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man convicted of 1993 murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a life sentence for the man convicted of murder during a 1993 carjacking-gone-wrong.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,525: State of Kansas v. Keno M. Claiborne, the defendant had been sentenced to a term of life in prison - subject with the possibility of parole after 15 years - for a 1993 murder.

On Aug. 15, 1993, law enforcement had been called to the 3000 block of SE 10th St. with reports of a shooting. During the investigation, it was found that Claiborne and an accomplice, Michael Yates, had attempted to steal a car when Yates shot Wheat in the left thigh for not exiting the car fast enough. Meanwhile, Claiborne shot and killed Humphrey.

Claiborne had been sentenced to Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery - Intentional and Great Bodily Harm.

In 2018, the Court said Claiborne moved to correct his sentence and had claimed it was illegal.

After the Shawnee Co. District Court denied Claiborne’s motion, the Court said he appealed and contended the sentence was ambiguous regarding the time and manner it was to be served.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Court said it affirmed the district court ruling. It held the phrase “life parole” means defendants are subject to parole for the rest of their lives if released after a minimum prison term is served for off-grid crimes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.