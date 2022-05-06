Kansas education leader to be honored with prestigious K-State award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas education leader Brian Jordan will be honored with a prestigious K-State award at the College of Education’s upcoming graduation ceremony.

Kansas State Univesity says Brian Jordan, executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards, has been named as the 2022 recipient of the Dan and Cheryl Yunk Award for Excellence in Educational Administration from the College of Education.

K-State said the award is given to a person who shows exemplary leadership in providing or promoting the administration of Pre-K-12 schools in Kansas. It said the award is named in honor of the Yunks who were exemplary teachers and administrators throughout their careers with Manhattan-Ogden USD 383. It said Dan served as superintendent of the district for two decades.

The University noted that Jordan will be presented with the award at the College of Education’s commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, in Bramlage Coliseum on K-State’s Manhattan campus. It said he will also serve as commencement speaker.

K-State said Jordan has worked with schools across the state to help train thousands of board members on effective leadership, planning and operations. It said he is frequently called on by districts to help in transitions like hiring a new superintendent or bringing on new board members and has worked closely with leaders at the Department of Education.

The University said Jordan also had a major hand in two leadership programs offered by the Kansas Association of School Boards - Leadership for Tomorrow and Business Operations Leadership Development.

“Brian Jordan uses his passion for school finance and leadership to work with community board members, educators and leaders every day to benefit student success,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of K-State’s College of Education. “The College of Education recognizes his outstanding commitment and leadership to education in Kansas with this award.”

K-State noted that Jordan is a Beloit native and earned his bachelor’s degree in education at K-State, a master’s in education administration at Emporia State University and his doctorate in education leadership at K-State. It said his dissertation focused on school funding and accreditation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.