Advertisement

Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of 20-year-old lion

Mufasa’s quality of life was diminishing and the decision was made to humanely euthanize him
The Kansas City Zoo says Mufasa was a member of the family and will be greatly missed.
The Kansas City Zoo says Mufasa was a member of the family and will be greatly missed.(Bill Arimborgo, Kansas City Zoo)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning the loss of a beloved lion named Mufasa.

The zoo says the 20-year-old lion died this week after being treated for age-related issues over the years. They say his quality of life recently started to diminish and, after examinations, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him.

Here is what the zoo had to say about Mufasa:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home
The wait is over for the Isom family, selected for the 114th Topeka Habitat home
Over 40 volunteers clean up thousands of pounds of trash in Junction City on Saturday.
Nearly 2,000 pounds of trash is disposed thanks to volunteers in Junction City
Sommerset Cafe pies
Fork in the Road: Pies, specials keep customers coming back to Sommerset Café for four decades
Sommerset Cafe pies
Fork in the Road: Sommerset Cafe
Brent and Tammy Thiessen donate a minivan to a family of Ukrainian refugees live on 13 NEWS at...
Topeka business owners donate car to Ukrainian refugees