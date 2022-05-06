Kansans honored with Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has honored child care providers across Kansas with the proclamation of Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on Friday.

On Friday, May 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state will recognize and honor child care providers for their service and dedication to children. She said she has proclaimed the day as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day in Kansas.

“Kansas parents and guardians in the workforce rely on access to safe, quality child care -- it’s critical to the Kansas economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Without child care providers, we would not have the ability to grow our workforce and keep up with our record amount of economic success. I extend my sincerest gratitude to our Kansas child care providers and will continue to support them by giving them the resources they need to thrive and keep their doors open.”

Gov. Kelly noted that nationally more than half of children under the age of 6 are estimated to spend time in and out of home care arrangements on a weekly basis. She said this provides crucial enrichment opportunities, nurtures development for children of all backgrounds and is a critical building block of the state’s economy.

Since she took office, Kelly said investments in safe, quality child care have been one of her top priorities. She said this includes the $160 million provided grants for child care providers in Kansas and federal dollars directed to help child care providers with financial burdens when they apply for licensure and background checks.

Kello also noted that there are several startup support grants available for child care providers throughout the state.

