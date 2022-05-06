Advertisement

Kansans honored with Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on Friday

FILE
FILE(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has honored child care providers across Kansas with the proclamation of Child Care Provider Appreciation Day on Friday.

On Friday, May 6, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the state will recognize and honor child care providers for their service and dedication to children. She said she has proclaimed the day as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day in Kansas.

“Kansas parents and guardians in the workforce rely on access to safe, quality child care -- it’s critical to the Kansas economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Without child care providers, we would not have the ability to grow our workforce and keep up with our record amount of economic success. I extend my sincerest gratitude to our Kansas child care providers and will continue to support them by giving them the resources they need to thrive and keep their doors open.”

Gov. Kelly noted that nationally more than half of children under the age of 6 are estimated to spend time in and out of home care arrangements on a weekly basis. She said this provides crucial enrichment opportunities, nurtures development for children of all backgrounds and is a critical building block of the state’s economy.

Since she took office, Kelly said investments in safe, quality child care have been one of her top priorities. She said this includes the $160 million provided grants for child care providers in Kansas and federal dollars directed to help child care providers with financial burdens when they apply for licensure and background checks.

Kello also noted that there are several startup support grants available for child care providers throughout the state.

To read the full proclamation, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony honors six
FILE - Abrams tank firing live round at Fort Riley's gunnery range, first time since COVID-19...
Fort Riley soldiers give Polish military crash course in Abrams tanks
Kansas education leader to be honored with prestigious K-State award
FILE
KDHE urges women to prioritize health ahead of Women’s Health Week