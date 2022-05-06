Kansans dispose of 48K+ tons of personal documents during statewide event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during National Consumer Protection Week.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says residents safely disposed of more than 48 tons of personal documents during collection events in March and April.

“The outstanding turnout at our free document destruction events shows that Kansans recognize the importance of keeping their personal information secure,” Schmidt said. “The documents dropped off have now been safely destroyed and are out of the reach of identity thieves.”

AG Schmidt said more than 2,300 Kansans dropped off about 96,180 pounds of documents at eight locations across the state during National Consumer Protection Week, March 7 - 12. He said two other locations were rescheduled to late April due to winter weather.

Over the past decade, Schmidt said 368 tons of personal documents have been safely and securely destroyed for more than 73,500 Kansans.

Schmidt said the document destruction program was sponsored through partnerships with Underground Vaults and Storage, Heartland Credit Union in Hutchinson, K-State Credit Union in Manhattan, Envista Credit Union in Topeka and Lawrence, Salina Interparochial Credit Union, Golden Plains Credit Union in Hays, Frontier Community Credit Union in Leavenworth, Central Kansas Education Credit Union in Salina, Emporia State Federal Credit Union in Emporia, Kansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Credit Union in Topeka, Azura Credit Union in Topeka and Evergy.

The AG noted that Kansans can find more information and tips to protect themselves from identity theft and other scams HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.