Junction City High School security personnel to wear body cameras

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Security personnel at Junction City High School will soon wear body cameras after the school board voted to approve the move.

JC Post reports that members of the USD 475 Board of Education voted to approve a revised policy that allows authorized security personnel at Junction City High School to use body cameras.

While Junction City Police Department school resource officers already wear body cameras, the Post reports there are enough cameras for other security staff members to use.

The Board said it was informed by staff that the cameras can be turned on and off. This means personnel would not have to constantly keep their cameras on, but turn them on when a situation escalates.

