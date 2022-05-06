Advertisement

Jeff West Elementary unveils new playground

The playground features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football field, and a baseball-soccer combination field.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeff West students have a new playground to play on!

Jefferson West Elementary School cut the ribbon on its new playground Friday. The playground features new climbing structures, four basketball goals, a turf flag football field, and a baseball-soccer combination field.

“I think everyone just saw the need that playground, which was rebuilt about 20 - 25 years ago, was due for something new and they wanted to help not just their kids but the community,” Principal Wes Sturgeon said. “I tried to just keep saying yes and here we are today.”

The USD 340 Board authorized $230,000 for the needed materials and equipment, while local construction company Mammoth performed the construction for just a dollar. The work was valued over $1.3 million.

