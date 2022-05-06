To highlight trucker shortage, Kan. Congresswoman drives her own UPS route

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - Amidst a nationwide truck driver shortage, Congresswoman Sharice Davids took to the Kansas roads on her own UPS route with a Lenexa driver.

On Friday, May 6, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says she worked a “Sharice Shift” in which she delivered packages with UPS in Lenexa.

Representative Davids said she joined driver Jeff Dossett to tour the UPS trailer facility and ride along to deliver packages to local businesses and highlight her work to improve ongoing supply chain issues and boost employment in the trucking industry amidst a nationwide driver shortage.

Rep. Davids and UPS Driver Jeff Dossett deliver packages to local businesses on May 6, 2022. (Office of Rep. Sharice Davids)

“Truckers and delivery drivers have worked through difficult conditions to keep our businesses and communities running. Today, I got to participate hands-on in that essential work,” Rep. Davids said. “Each link in our supply chain is important to addressing inflation. That’s why I’m working to boost the trucking workforce, unstick our supply chains, and make more goods here at home.”

During her UPS shift, Davids said she spoke with managers and drivers about their experiences through the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared her efforts to address workforce and supply chain challenges contributing to rising costs - including her legislation to boos the trucking workforce by encouraging women to join the industry.

The American Trucking Association reports women make up 7% of all drivers in the industry. The report also noted that overall, the industry needs about 80,000 more drivers.

Davids said she recently met with President Joe Biden to emphasize the need to fix supply chains and address inflation by making more goods in America. Now, she said she has been named to the bipartisan leadership group to negotiate a final supply chain and manufacturing bill to send to Biden’s desk.

As one of two Kansas lawmakers chosen to serve on the committee, Davids said she has visited local manufacturers and businesses to hear their successes and concerns.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.