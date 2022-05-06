Advertisement

Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office emphasizes water safety as summer approaches

Water Safety Checklist
Water Safety Checklist(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Officials are reminding community members to stay safe around the water as summer approaches.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says you should have safe, properly sized floatation devices for each person heading onto the water.

“Those 12 years and younger have to have a life jacket on while on a canoe or kayak. Everybody must wear one on a power watercraft or jet ski.” Geary County Marine Unit, Lt. James Regalado says.

Authorities also urge anyone stuck on the water to wait for help.

“If you’re on a boat or on a vessel out on the lake, and you’re having problems, do not get off of a vessel that is still floating and try to swim to shore, you are better off waiting for help to arrive.” Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson says.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office also recommends double checking the weather forecast for the day before you head out on the water.

A Lawrence man is presumed drowned after he and a woman became stranded on a homemade raft last weekend, and he tried to swim to shore for help.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Raymond Maloney
Arrest made in Allen Co. homicide
Six officers were honored at Kansas Law Enforcement memorial
Six officers were honored at the annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial
Six officers were honored at Kansas Law Enforcement memorial
Six officers honored Kansas Law Enforcement memorial
Some of the nicest cars in the city were out for Washburn Tech’s 22nd Annual Car Show Friday.
WU Tech holds annual car show - clipped version