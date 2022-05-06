Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office emphasizes water safety as summer approaches

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Officials are reminding community members to stay safe around the water as summer approaches.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says you should have safe, properly sized floatation devices for each person heading onto the water.

“Those 12 years and younger have to have a life jacket on while on a canoe or kayak. Everybody must wear one on a power watercraft or jet ski.” Geary County Marine Unit, Lt. James Regalado says.

Authorities also urge anyone stuck on the water to wait for help.

“If you’re on a boat or on a vessel out on the lake, and you’re having problems, do not get off of a vessel that is still floating and try to swim to shore, you are better off waiting for help to arrive.” Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson says.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office also recommends double checking the weather forecast for the day before you head out on the water.

A Lawrence man is presumed drowned after he and a woman became stranded on a homemade raft last weekend, and he tried to swim to shore for help.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.