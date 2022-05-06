Gas prices trending up as summer travel season approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Don’t look now, but prices at the pump are headed up as the summer travel season approaches.

On Friday, AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas was $3.91 per gallon. That’s up a nickel from the $3.86 on Thursday; up 13 cents from the $3.78 of a week ago; and 18 cents from the $3.73 of a month ago.

A year ago, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kanas was sitting at $2.75 per gallon, according to AAA. That means gas on Friday was $1.16 more per gallon than a year ago.

Gas prices on Friday in Kansas were 36 cents below the national average of $4.27 per gallon, AAA said.

Friday’s national average was 3 cents higher than Thursday’s price of $4.24 a gallon, which also was up nine cents compared to $4.15 a week ago. The national average was $4.16 a month ago.

A year ago, the national average was $2.94 per gallon, according to AAA -- $1.33 per gallon cheaper than Friday’s prices.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel continues to cost considerably more than unleaded fuel.

The cost for diesel on Friday averaged $5.28 per gallon in Kansas, up two cents from the $5.26 of Thursday. Friday’s diesel fuel price was 31 cents higher than the $4.97 per gallon of a week ago and 54 cents higher than the $4.74 a month ago.

Diesel fuel a year ago was selling for an average of $3 per gallon in Kansas. That means Friday’s prices were $2.28 higher than at the same time a year ago, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of diesel fuel on Friday was $5.51 per gallon, up four cents from the $5.47 of Thursday and up 33 cents per gallon over the $5.18 of a week ago.

Diesel prices on Friday were up 44 cents per gallon over the $5.07 of a month ago and $2.42 per gallon over the $3.09 of a year ago.

GasBuddy.com on Friday reported unleaded fuel prices in Topeka ranged from $3.57 to $3.99 per gallon.

