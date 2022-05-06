Friday forecast: Rain ending with clouds remaining

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rainfall amounts from yesterday range from 1-3″ with locally higher amounts. The rain ends this morning and we dry out and warm up beginning this weekend. Mother’s Day should remain dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds could be a little breezy though. We tur up the heat next week with several days in the 90s.

Today: Mostly cloudy through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows near 50º. Winds becoming SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

The Sun makes a full return to the area by Saturday with temperatures also warming to the md 70s and winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph. This is the start to our warm up. Saturday stays mild in the low 60s allowing us to warm to the mid 80s on Mother’s Day with skies becoming partly cloudy. Winds Mother’s Day could be a little breezy at times gusting to 25 mph out of the southeast.

We don’t necessarily cool down Sunday night with overnight temperatures hovering around 70º. We make a run at touching 90º Monday afternoon under sunny skies with south winds at 15 to 25 mph. We stay in the low to mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday until possibly dipping down to the upper 80s on Thursday, but still warm. Skies during this period should remain mostly sunny with breezy south winds between 10 to 20 mph through this coming Friday.

There is a slight chance for rain beginning Tuesday night, however most spots will stay dry. A stray rain shower or two is also possible during the day Wednesday, but again most will stay dry. The bets chance for rain next week looks to be on Wednesday night. This chance, however, is also a slight chance and right now I expect most areas to stay dry then too. Looking forward, this last week of widespread heavy rainfall looks to be our last widespread event for at least the next two weeks.

8-day forecast shows us warming up and drying out. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Rain is slowly coming to end this morning, but it will end. Rainfall totals since Monday range between 1-3″ areawide. This looks to be our last significant widespread rain for awhile. Mother’s Day for now looks dry, partly cloudy and slight breezy. Being outdoors should not be a problem.

