Crews respond to report of car fire early Friday in North Topeka

Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Friday in the 1900 block of N. Kansas Avenue in...
Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Friday in the 1900 block of N. Kansas Avenue in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Friday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Initial reports indicated the car was near a residence.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

