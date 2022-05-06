Crews respond to report of car fire early Friday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Friday in North Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Kansas Avenue.

Initial reports indicated the car was near a residence.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

