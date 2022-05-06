Crews respond to report of car fire early Friday in North Topeka
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of a car fire early Friday in North Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of N. Kansas Avenue.
Initial reports indicated the car was near a residence.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.