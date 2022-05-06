Council Grove police request public’s help to find stolen vehicle

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police need the public’s help to find a Chrysler 300 stolen from Council Grove on Thursday night.

The Council Grove Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find a cream color 2008 Chrysler 300 which was stolen from the 100 block of Market St.

CGPD said the car had been stolen between 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The car’s license plate is registered in Kansas with number 830PBA.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they should call local law enforcement immediately.

