Council Grove police request public’s help to find stolen vehicle
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police need the public’s help to find a Chrysler 300 stolen from Council Grove on Thursday night.
The Council Grove Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find a cream color 2008 Chrysler 300 which was stolen from the 100 block of Market St.
CGPD said the car had been stolen between 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The car’s license plate is registered in Kansas with number 830PBA.
If anyone sees the vehicle, they should call local law enforcement immediately.
