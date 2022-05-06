Advertisement

Council Grove police request public’s help to find stolen vehicle

Council Grove police search for this vehicle stolen on May 6, 2022.
Council Grove police search for this vehicle stolen on May 6, 2022.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police need the public’s help to find a Chrysler 300 stolen from Council Grove on Thursday night.

The Council Grove Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find a cream color 2008 Chrysler 300 which was stolen from the 100 block of Market St.

CGPD said the car had been stolen between 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, and 9:30 a.m. on Friday. The car’s license plate is registered in Kansas with number 830PBA.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they should call local law enforcement immediately.

