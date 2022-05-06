Candlelight vigil held honoring six police officers who died in the line of duty

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State of Kansas will hold its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Friday but services started with a Candlelight Vigil Thursday.

The annual Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Candlelight Vigil, sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary Topeka #3, was held in the first-floor rotunda of the statehouse.

Nationwide this year, 85 police officers have been killed in the line of duty as of April 19 according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Leawood Police Department officers made the trip Thursday to the memorial candlelight vigil honoring those and the many more who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Captain Kirt Yoder said, “Everybody who’s part of it has their own meaning for it, has their own purpose. They’re all riding for somebody special to them or maybe they’re riding for somebody that they don’t know but they know why they ride and being able to provide that avenue for that support for the survivors and for the officers is a very good feeling.”

Nearly 40 people biked from Leawood to Topeka through the rain as part of the “Ride for the Fallen.”

“To be able to have that empowerment and encouragement and to be able to learn from them, who they riding for. Some of us, have the privilege of being able to meet some of the family members which makes it twice as meaningful,” said Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Joni Paez.

Paez said she will be joining other deputies from Johnson County to travel to Washington D.C. for their memorial ride next week. Those interested in joining Leawood Police for their next ride can contact the department.

KHP partners with Concerns of Police Survivors, also known as COPS, a national non-profit organization for the families of officers lost in the line of duty.

Treasurer Dana Evans hopes to bring survivors from western Kansas who have never been to the memorial.

She wants police officers to make sure they do the proper things to stay safe, so they don’t become a statistic.

“It’s important that these riders rode in the rain today, it’s important that we came out and were here for them as well and the biggest thing I want to say right now is actually to officers, please know that we are here if something ever happens to you,” she said. “We’re here for your family but please don’t ever make your family part of our family.”

They hold the ceremonies in honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day.

A memorial ceremony will be held at noon Friday in the second-floor rotunda. A wreath-laying ceremony will follow at the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument, which is on the northeast quadrant of the statehouse grounds.

The six officers being honored Friday:

Officer Kerry Dean Dick, Rossville Police Department, End of Watch: November 29, 2021 (53)

Kerry Dean Dick, age 53, served with the Rossville Police Department as a part-time police officer for 14 years. During early November 2021, Officer Dick had been responding to calls for service involving persons who had or were suspected of having COVID-19.

On November 16, 2021, Officer Dick tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized the same day. On November 29, 2021, following a short, courageous battle with the COVID virus, Officer Dick succumbed to medical complications resulting from his COVID exposure.

Officer Dick is survived by his wife.

Officer Freddie Joe Castro, Overland Park Police Department, End of Watch: August 31, 2021 (23)

He served as a police officer with the Overland Park Police Department for two years and had been responding daily to calls for service involving persons who had or were suspected of having COVID-19.

In July 2021, Officer Castro tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized. On August 31, 2021, following a short, courageous battle with the COVID virus, Officer Castro Succumbed to medical complications resulting from his COVID exposure.

Officer Castro is survived by his mother, a sister, and brother.

Deputy Stephen Mark Evans, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: October 25, 2021 (44)

Stephen Mark Evans, age 44, served as a deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office for just over one year, after spending 16 years with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

At the time of his death on October 25, 2021, Deputy Evans was working part-time as the chief of police for the city of Burns. While traveling south on K-77 highway, south of Burns, Deputy Evans observed what he suspected to be a stolen vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Upon making a U-turn, Deputy Evans’ patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a vehicle that was also traveling southbound. Deputy Evans succumbed to his severe injuries at the accident scene.

Deputy Evans is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Officer Theodore James Ohlemeier, Colwich Police Department, End of Watch: December 8, 2021 (58)

Theodore James Ohlemeier, age 58, a 33-year veteran police officer, served with the Colwich Police Department for the past three years. In late November 2021, Officer Ohlemeier had been responding to calls for service and making arrests involving persons who had or were suspected of having COVID-19.

On December 3, 2021, Officer Ohlemeier tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. On December 8, 2021, following a very short, courageous battle with the COVID virus, Officer Ohlemeier succumbed to medical complications resulting from his COVID exposure.

Officer Ohlemeier is survived by his daughter and sister.

Deputy Stacy Annette Murrow, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: December 27, 2021 (49)

Stacy Annette Murrow, age 49, a 21-year veteran sheriff’s deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, had been responding daily to work assignments and calls for service involving persons who had or were suspected of having COVID-19.

In December 2021, Deputy Murrow tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Following hospitalization, she returned home for a brief stint before having a relapse. On December 27, 2021, following a short, courageous battle with the COVID virus, Deputy Murrow succumbed to medical complications resulting from her COVID exposure.

Deputy Murrow is survived by her wife and daughter.

Special Agent James Lee David, Missouri Pacific Railroad, End of Watch: May 17, 1923 (41)

James Lee David, age 41, a Special Agent with the Missouri Pacific Railroad was assigned to patrol the Leavenworth railroad yards due to a rash of railroad freight car thefts.

In the very early morning hours of May 17, 1923, Special Agent David, along with another special agent, observed two men attempting to break into a freight car. When the two railroad special agents attempted to arrest the suspects, the suspects responded with gunfire. In the gun battle that followed, Special Agent David was killed, and the suspects escaped.

Special Agent David was survived by his wife and two daughters.

