Bill introduced to provide tax relief to Kansas car dealerships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has helped to introduce legislation to help provide tax relief to car dealerships in Kansas as supply chain issues persist.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, May 6, he joined Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) to introduce the Supply Chain Disruptions Relief Act.

Sen. Marshall said the bipartisan legislation would provide tax relief to auto dealers who have experienced inventory struggles due to the global supply chain issues.

“The COVID pandemic and supply chain failures of this Administration have left many Kansas auto dealers unable to put cars on their lots. For many, the resulting tax bill will be crippling and may result in bankruptcy or reduction of employment,” Marshall said. “Through no fault of their own, businesses, their employees, and the communities they serve are going to suffer unless we take action. The Supply Chain Disruption Relief Act would give auto dealers temporary relief on their tax burden as we work through the ongoing supply chain crisis.”

Marshall noted that auto dealerships often use the first-in-first-out inventory method, which can result in a large tax bill for those who do not maintain a minimum level of inventory by the end of the year.

The Senator said the Supply Chain Disruptions Relief Act would provide a statutory decision that requirements for a qualified liquidation under Section 473 have been satisfied for new motor vehicle dealers that have had a reduction of new vehicles held in LIFO inventory.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

