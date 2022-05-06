Andover provides updates on cleanup efforts, how to help tornado victims

ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - A week since a tornado destroyed more than 200 structures in its path in parts of southeast Sedgwick County and Andover, the City of Andover provided updates on cleanup efforts, steps for those needing assistance to get it, and how those wanting to help can make a difference for people rebuilding from the storm.

Financial help for tornado victims: For those needing help after the tornado, the City of Andover advised visiting the Andover Community Center at 1008 E. 13th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through next Sunday, May 15.

“Victims must register with the United Way of the Plains and the American Red Cross to be eligible for funds that are being donated to assist the community,” the City of Andover explained. “Victims do not have to bring identification or proof of residency if those materials were lost in the storm. However, it is very helpful to bring ID (Driver’s license) if it’s available and it could expedite processing. Mark Stump from United Way of the Plains is the lead at this site. Victims can also call the United Way of the Plains resource number at 211.”

Cleanup assistance for tornado victims: The City of Andover advised those in need of help to clean their properties to visit the Andover Community Center from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. through May 15.

Community volunteers: The City of Andover said more than 700 volunteers visited the city Tuesday, May 3, putting work that included but wasn’t limited to fulfilling work orders, cleaning up parks and neighborhoods and picking up debris.

The next volunteer work day is set for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

To volunteer, stop by the Andover Methodist Church at 1429 N. Andover Rd. You can keep up with volunteer opportunities on the city’s Facebook page.

Lost and found for missing items after tornado: The Andover Police Department developed a collection system for small or medium-sized items picked up from the tornado. You can find the collection site at the Andover PD: 909 N. Andover Rd.

Once in the parking lot of the Police Department, call the non-emergency line (316) 733-5177 ext. 0 and request for an Officer to meet you. Found animals will not be accepted and will need to be taken to the Countryside Pet Clinic,” the city explained.

Donating to help those impacted by the April 29 tornado:

Currently, the greatest need is cash. Visit the United Way’s Disaster Relief Fund website to donate online: unitedwayplains.org/disaster-relief-fund

You can give from your phone by texting “teamwork” to 41444,

You can give my mailing a check, payable to United Way of the Plains with “Disaster Relief Fund” in the memo, to 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202

Those wanting to arrange corporate donations can arrange them with Anne Chandler, Vice President of Philanthropy. Contact her at achandler@unitedwayplains.org or 316-267-1321 ext. 4213.

Other donations: The City of Andover said basic needs supplies and hygiene items aren’t needed right now “due to generous donations from area agencies and companies.”

The city said those wanting to donate clothing and household items are encouraged to take those to any area Goodwill store where they are making vouchers available for people impacted by the April 29 tornado, “so they can pick up necessities at a nearby store.”

Those wanting to donate food should call the Kansas Food Bank at 316-265-3663 or the Andover Food Bank at 316-733-1644 to describe what they want to donate and to arrange delivery.

With the tornado not meeting levels required for Kansas’ governor to request individual assistance through FEMA, the best way to support tornado victims in Sedgwick County and Andover is through financial donations to the United Way.

“The community support has been tremendous in terms of monetary contributions, physical donations, volunteers, messages shared, and nonprofits coming together to lift up the community,” the city said.

