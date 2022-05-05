Woman taken to hospital after rear-end crash on I-70 in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital after a rear-end collision late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near the on-ramp to westbound I-70 from S.E. 3rd Street. The collision occurred along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in the northeast portion of downtown Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, traffic was backed up on westbound I-70 in the area because of a stalled vehicle in the right lane of traffic.

A 2017 Nissan Sentra that was traveling west on I-70 in the left lane began slowing down for traffic that was stopped in front of it, the patrol said.

The Nissan then was rear-ended by a 2020 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling in the left lane, the patrol said.

The driver of the Nissan, Melissa Marie Butler, 44, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The patrol said Butler, who was alone in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Steven L. Kidd, 56, of Junction City, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Kidd was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Both the car and the semi were towed from the scene.

