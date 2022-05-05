Two on the run after police chase in Wabaunsee Co.

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two suspects are on the run after a police chase in Wabaunsee Co. on Wednesday night.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday night, May 4, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers chased a vehicle with two suspects along I-70 when they failed to yield for a traffic violation.

Deputies said the vehicle chase ended on Windy Hill Rd. - just south of the 24/7 travel store - when the two ran from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said K9s were called to help find the pair, however, after a 2-hour search, the dogs had tracked the trail back to I-70 east of Keene-Eskridge.

Deputies said they called the search off for the night, as when this happens, it most likely indicates the suspects were able to hitch a ride from someone.

The pair are said to have no violent history.

Officials have not released a description of the suspects or vehicle.

