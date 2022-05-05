Advertisement

Topeka Chamber holds forum between Rep. Jake LaTurner and Topeka leaders

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leaders were able to catch up with one of the state’s federal representatives Thursday.

Representative Jake LaTurner was invited by the Topeka Chamber to a Congressional Forum. City, business and community leaders attended, along with state lawmakers.

“This is the most rewarding part of my job, getting to go out in the district and talk to people,” Rep. LaTurner said.

The Chamber says the forum is a great opportunity for LaTurner to share his progress in D.C. and catch up on what’s happening back home.

“It’s a way to make sure that our members and other community leaders have a good clear line of communication with their federal delegation, and visa-versa,” Chamber President Curtis Sneden said.

“This is a fabulous group who really understands the needs of employers and employees right here in Topeka,” Rep. LaTurner said. The Topeka Chamber aims to hold three Congressional Forums every year, also holding one for each senator.

