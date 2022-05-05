Thursday forecast: More rain through tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ll have another day of rain before dry conditions settle in for most areas the next 7 days. Temperatures remain cool as well today with a warm-up tomorrow but especially into the weekend.

While the chance of rain exists all day today, the highest chance for rain exists out toward central KS before becoming more widespread after 4pm into this evening. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall are the main concerns. Many spots southeast of the turnpike received 1-2″ with 2-3″ southeast of I-35 so any heavy rain that moves through those areas will need to be more concerned about river/creek flooding.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 51 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers and t-storms this morning, better chance for rain increases throughout the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, heavy at times with isolated t-storms mainly before 4am. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds late. Depending how quickly the clouds clear out will depend if highs remain closer to the mid 60s or reach the low 70s. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

This weekend is expected to finally warm back up with 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday. Gusts 20-30 mph are expected both days. We’re still keeping an eye on a storm system that as of now will remain to the north with the rain staying in Nebraska but there is still time for the storm system to shift south increasing a chance for rain and/or storms to affect a portion of northeast Kansas on Sunday.

Other than the very low chance for rain on Sunday, the next best chance for rain may not be until next Friday into the weekend (May 13-14). With dry conditions most of next week, it’s going to be warm with highs well into the 80s with 90s possible as well especially on Tuesday which will likely be the warmest day.

Taking Action:

Rain is likely especially this afternoon into this evening with most spots getting at least 0.50″.

While the chance is low, areas near the Nebraska border have a small chance of rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Get ready for warm weather next week with highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s for much of the week across northeast KS.



