Teens safe after truck hydroplanes into creek north of Wichita

The wet roads Wednesday afternoon led to a dangerous situation on K-254 near Webb Road
The wet roads Wednesday afternoon led to a dangerous situation on K-254 near Webb Road(Screen grab from video shard by Dan Williams)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The wet road conditions Wednesday afternoon led to a dangerous situation on K-254 near Webb Road. The father of a teen driver shared video with Eyewitness News, showing his truck submerged in a creek. In the video, the water is rushing through the pickup’s cab.

Eventually, the truck was fully submerged. Most importantly, however, the teen who was driving the truck when it went into the water and her friend who was a passenger, are safe. Lexi Williams’ father said the teens escaped by climbing out through windows.

Williams’ father said the 16-year-old is a new driver who “just didn’t have enough experience to know how to handle hydroplaning.”

“And truth be told, I don’t know if anyone could handle it,” he said of what his daughter faced.

Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with Williams about what happened and how she and her friend were able to safely get out of the truck.

“It was scary, I’m definitely traumatized by that,” she said.

Williams said during Wednesday afternoon’s downpour, she hydroplaned while driving with her friend on near K-254 and Webb Road.

“Yes, it was very hard to see. I slowed down to go like 50 ‘cause I was going like 70,” she said.

Williams said an app on her phone, Life360, alerted her family to where she was. She said after hitting a tree and going under water, she and her friend had to climb out the windows.

“When we were in the water, the first thing we tried to do was open the doors, but the doors weren’t opening so we had to go through the windows,” she said. “It kind of woke me up I guess you could say.”

Williams said she’s thankful for drivers who immediately stopped to make sure she was safe after seeing what happened. As a young driver, she has advice for others.

“Slow down, go slow. It’s okay if people pass you. It’s okay if you go slow,” she said.

