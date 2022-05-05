Silver Lake alum named successor to legendary football coach CJ Hamilton

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake has named Logan Pegram the school’s next head football coach.

Pegram fills the position left open by CJ Hamilton — the namesake of Silver Lake’s stadium — who led the Eagles for 47 years. Hamilton announced his retirement last month.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the next head football coach at Silver Lake High School,” Pegram said in a statement. “I have been extremely blessed to have a supportive wife, family, mentors, and friends. I look forward to working relentlessly to give back to the community and program that gave so much to me.”

Pegram graduated from Silver Lake in 2008 and went on to play football at Northern Illinois University.

He joins the Eagles from Lawrence Free State, where he served as an assistant coach. Prior to his time with the Firebirds, he served as both an assistant coach and head football coach for Anderson County High School.

“Coach Pegram is returning to his alma mater where his education and football career began,” Silver Lake principal Ryan Luke said. “Coach Pegram brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and success at every level of football as a player and as coach. Coach Pegram understands what it means to be an Eagle. I could not be more excited to welcome Coach Pegram back to Silver Lake Jr/Sr High School both as an educator and a leader of our football program.”

In 2019, Pegram was named a Horizon Award Winner by the Kansas Department of Education. He will teach social studies and serve as the Silver Lake student internship coordinator.

“I would like to thank Ryan Luke, Warren Bledsoe, Brad Womack, and the Silver Lake school board for this opportunity,” Pegram said. “The tradition and excellence established is one to emulate for our district, community, and program. I can’t wait to work with our student athletes and help them succeed in the classroom, athletically, and in life.”

