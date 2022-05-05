Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hartford’s Regan Darbyshire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hartford High School’s Regan Darbyshire.
Darbyshire plays basketball and volleyball while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
She’s also in National Honor Society, FBLA, Student Council and SAFE. She is class president and attended Girls State.
Up next, Darbyshire plans to pursue at finance degree at K-State with a minor in agriculture.
