Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Hartford’s Regan Darbyshire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Hartford High School’s Regan Darbyshire.

Darbyshire plays basketball and volleyball while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

She’s also in National Honor Society, FBLA, Student Council and SAFE. She is class president and attended Girls State.

Up next, Darbyshire plans to pursue at finance degree at K-State with a minor in agriculture.

