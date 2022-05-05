Advertisement

Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as an adult in S. Carolina school killing

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that fire crews were called to Industrial Maintenance Inc., at...
Investigators believe North Topeka warehouse fire cause was accidental
Jefferson's, 29th and Wanamaker
Topeka restaurant delays opening
On May 3, 2022, Geary Co. authorities search for a man last seen attempting to swim ashore at...
Search for Milford Lake drowning victim enters recovery phase
FILE
After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs
The owner of a Dodge Charger reported stolen in April tracked down the car early Tuesday behind...
Owner tracks down stolen car Tuesday morning in East Topeka

Latest News

Kansas Statehouse
Those convicted of internet child sex crimes to register as offenders in Kansas
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Police say pastor John Lovelace has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center for sex...
Sheriff: 66-year-old pastor arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving minor under 15
Robert Lownds Fisher was charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm. He was released...
Lawyer charged with manslaughter for shooting man in the head outside practice, police say