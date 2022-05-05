Advertisement

Multi-family house fire causes est. $769k in damage

Crews responded to a multi-unit home in the 2900 block of SW Foxcroft Ct. around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Officials believe the fire was sparked by lightning.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. says a fire sparked by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon caused more than $769,000 in damages to a SW Topeka multi-family home.

Division Chief Alan Stahl says the estimated dollar loss associated with the fire was $519,210 associated with the structure, and another $250,000 for contents.

The total estimated damage was $769,310.

Previous Report
Lightning suspected in SW Topeka structure fire

Topeka Fire officials say four families were displaced after a blaze broke out at a multi-family home Wednesday afternoon.

A Topeka Fire Fighter gets dangerously close to flames as flare from a second story window at a...

Stahl said crews were called to 2933 SW Foxcroft Ct. just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and noticed light smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

The blaze quickly spread inside the attic and significantly damaged all four units.

Stahl says an investigation conducted by the Topeka Fire Dept. Investigation Unit and Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be natural, due to lightning.

