Moran questions DHS about ICE contract wasting $17 million in taxpayer funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Moran has led his colleagues to question DHS about an ICE contract that wasted $17 million in taxpayer funds on empty hotel rooms for undocumented immigrants.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have led five of their colleagues to question Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about an Office of Inspector General report which outlined the misuse of taxpayer money to acquire housing to accommodate undocumented immigrants.

Moran said the OIG report found U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not go through proper processes to secure a contract for housing. With the contract ICE secured, he said hundreds of beds were left empty which totaled nearly $17 million in wasted spending.

“The manner in which DHS executed the contract to house migrant families raises serious questions about the department’s initial response to the crisis and its ability to respond to the continuous and increasing illegal migration,” the senators wrote. “According to the OIG report, ICE did not proactively request proposals to assist in fulfilling its mission to house migrant families.”

“Ensuring adequate housing for families as they work their way through the immigration system is a vital part of the mission of ICE,” the senators continued. “However, wasteful spending as outlined by the recent OIG report works to the disadvantage of all involved. All contracts entered into by a federal agency, including DHS, should be done in an appropriate manner that provides the most efficient and cost-effective outcome.”

Among questions asked include:

Have DHS or ICE conducted a separate investigation into the failure that allowed for $17 million of taxpayer dollars to be wasted on empty hotel rooms for undocumented immigrants? If so, what was the result of the investigation?

When did DHS become aware that ICE spent, or planned to spend, almost $17 million on empty hotel rooms for undocumented immigrants?

When did ICE leadership become aware of the waste and what actions were taken to stop it?

What actions are being taken to hold accountable those responsible for allowing the waste of taxpayer money?

What actions has DHS taken, or intends to take, to get restitution for the nearly $17 million in taxpayer dollars which were wasted on empty hotel rooms for undocumented immigrants?

What actions have DHS or ICE taken to put in place measures to prevent this kind of waste in the future?

Why did ICE decide to enter an $86.9 million sole-source contract with Endeavors despite their lack of experience providing services covered by the contract?

Have DHS or ICE conducted a review of the contract to determine whether any other taxpayer dollars have been wasted? If so, what was the result of the review?

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.